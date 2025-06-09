Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,252 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

