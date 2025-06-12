Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Increases By 2,604.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 2,604.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 3.2%

SEEMF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

