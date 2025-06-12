Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Increases By 2,604.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, an increase of 2,604.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Down 3.2%
SEEMF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Seeing Machines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.