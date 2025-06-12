Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY) Short Interest Update

Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

ERNXY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.