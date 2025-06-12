Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY) Short Interest Update

Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Euronext Stock Performance
ERNXY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.
Euronext Company Profile
