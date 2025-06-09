Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 95,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.