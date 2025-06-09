Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

LRCX stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

