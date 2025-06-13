Thomasville National Bank Acquires 1,190 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,850 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ADSK opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.04 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

