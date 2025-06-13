Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $126.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

