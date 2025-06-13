Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 9,670 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,419,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $153.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.