Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,747 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

