Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,854,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,081 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,279,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7,414.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $129.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

