Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 256,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 347,969 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

