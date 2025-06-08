Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 22,133 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 184,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of FID opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

