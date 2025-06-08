Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 22,133 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 184,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of FID opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.