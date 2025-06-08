Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,867,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 3.4%

BATS BALT opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

