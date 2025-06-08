Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lessened by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 4.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 541,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.59.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

