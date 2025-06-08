Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,637 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $96.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354,101 shares of company stock worth $256,430,887. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.