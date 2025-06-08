Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,470,000 after purchasing an additional 306,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $51,042,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

