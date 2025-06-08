1,100 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMR. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMR opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.