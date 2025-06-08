Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 18 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.0% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,014.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $993.68 and its 200-day moving average is $979.66. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $9,140,195. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.