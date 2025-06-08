Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.