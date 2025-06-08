Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 893,094 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 564,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,185,000 after purchasing an additional 495,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 446,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.