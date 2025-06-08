Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

