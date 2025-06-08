BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,700,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.