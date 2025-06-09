Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

COMP stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $91,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $439,842,997.95. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

