Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.3%

PPL opened at C$51.45 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Mah acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total value of C$296,045.48. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,089 shares of company stock valued at $955,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

