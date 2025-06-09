ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in ITT by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

