Head to Head Contrast: Gauzy (GAUZ) vs. Its Competitors

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gauzy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 248 925 1638 87 2.54

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.40%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.08 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 3.00

Gauzy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gauzy rivals beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.