Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $114.00

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Barclays PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Autoliv by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Autoliv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

