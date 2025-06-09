Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.