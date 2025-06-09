Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Comcast by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

