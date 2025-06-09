Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Comcast by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4%

CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Comcast has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

