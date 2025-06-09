Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $17.27

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 2,833,528 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 82,306.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 1,526,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 706.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

