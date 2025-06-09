PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.10.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,619,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,828.77. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,455 shares of company stock worth $3,504,572 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after acquiring an additional 297,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

