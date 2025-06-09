Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$10.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.84 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

