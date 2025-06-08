Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

