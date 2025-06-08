Lori Freedman Purchases 100,863 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) insider Lori Freedman acquired 100,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $284,433.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 695,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,063.56. The trade was a 16.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lori Freedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Lori Freedman bought 9,022 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.78.

On Thursday, June 5th, Lori Freedman bought 142,379 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $414,322.89.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

