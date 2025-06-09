Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April makes up 3.8% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 70,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS XBAP opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.