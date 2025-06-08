Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 10,798 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,798 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.70, for a total value of C$309,917.72.
Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 26th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 2,342 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.68, for a total value of C$64,826.56.
- On Monday, March 24th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total value of C$111,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 3,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$68,550.00.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Shares of ELD opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$29.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
