Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 43.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BX opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

