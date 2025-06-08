Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

