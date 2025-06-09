Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $178.70 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

