Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

