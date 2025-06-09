McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Cetera Trust Company N.A’s 3rd Largest Position

Cetera Trust Company N.A reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.8% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $9,852,587. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 0.2%
MCK stock opened at $712.99 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.