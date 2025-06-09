Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $68.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

