Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BBIN opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.