Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Raised by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

