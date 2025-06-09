Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7%

BBHY stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $446.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.