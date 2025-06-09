Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.