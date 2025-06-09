Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

