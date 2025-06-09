PFS Partners LLC Buys 3,345 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

PFS Partners LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 33,913.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $34.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

