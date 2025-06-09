City Holding Co. Purchases 3,325 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,427,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

