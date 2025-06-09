Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

